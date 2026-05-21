Colas, TotalEnergies and Volvo sign partnership to support decarbonization of urban construction sites

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/21/2026 at 11:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Colas, TotalEnergies, Volvo CE and Volvo Trucks have signed a partnership to accelerate the energy transition of construction activities and support the decarbonization of urban jobsites.



Among the initial projects is a pilot program at construction sites in the Lyon region, featuring a mobile electric charging system designed to meet the practical and specific requirements of urban environments.



This solution will power electric machinery and vehicles while reducing reliance on internal combustion generators.



TotalEnergies will leverage its expertise in low-carbon energy supply and last-mile delivery to Colas' operational sites to optimize energy availability in urban settings.



The Volvo entities will provide their know-how in electric and connected vehicles and construction equipment, while Colas will contribute its experience as a site operator.



'By bringing together Colas, TotalEnergies, Volvo CE and Volvo Trucks around mobile charging solutions and electric machinery, this partnership marks a new milestone in the decarbonization of urban construction sites and aligns with Colas' low-carbon roadmap', stated Eric Plouzennec, Equipment Performance Director at Colas Group.