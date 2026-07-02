Bull and bear phases are alternating across equity markets, a sign that investors need fresh catalysts to push indices beyond the records set at the end of the second quarter. Second-quarter earnings could provide them. Reporting season is due to begin in the week of 13 July, with around 100 major European and US companies in the frame. For those watching the calendar closely, PepsiCo will get the ball rolling on Thursday 9 July.

For now, semiconductors continue to set the tone for the indices, although they are not taking the rest of the market with them on their wild ride. A new narrative emerged yesterday. Or, more precisely, one of the market's existing narratives took a fresh twist, which I will return to shortly. The other key factor in the previous session was the second public appearance by the Fed's new chairman since taking office. That too deserves a few words, because it says a great deal about the man.

Let us start with chips, since the word is once again challenging "Donald Trump" and the "Strait of Hormuz" for the title of the year's most overused market phrase. Yesterday, Meta Platforms announced the creation of a cloud infrastructure business, in other words, a platform for renting out remote computing capacity, to monetise its spare resources. The announcement sent the company's shares up 8.8%.

Sector specialists, along with a few professional gloomsters, immediately spotted the catch. First, Meta will be taking on the industry's heavyweights, Amazon, Alphabet and others, as well as newer, less robust players such as CoreWeave, which fell 14% yesterday. So far, so obvious. More importantly, though, specialists were struck by the phrase "excess computing capacity". Have the hyperscalers overbuilt their AI infrastructure? If so, is there a risk of spare capacity emerging across the board? And in that case, could demand for chips start to weaken? The immediate result was a fall of 10% or more for companies such as Micron, Sandisk, KLA Corporation, Nebius, Teradyne and Corning.

Market swings are both violent and rather mindless at present. The Nasdaq 100 fell only 1.5% by the close yesterday, helped by a rebound in software stocks. The logic is simple: for months, investors have been setting AI, meaning chips, against software. As a rule, when one falls flat, the other rises. The S&P 500, meanwhile, lost just 0.2%, suggesting that the chip-versus-software spat that swept through the Nasdaq was almost a zero-sum game for the broader index.

More traditional sectors found support in the second public appearance by the Fed's new power broker, Kevin Warsh. He is a deft operator, and far removed from the caricatures others had tried to impose on him. His early performances cast him as the "adult in the room", positioned between the Trump administration on one side and the doom-mongers on the other. Rather like US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has become something of a stabilising gyroscope for the White House's economic policy.

Time will tell whether Warsh stays on his present course, but his start has been persuasive. At an ECB round table in Portugal yesterday, he struck a tone that reassured markets. That means both the bond market, which likes a measure of discipline, and the equity market, which wants room for manoeuvre. In concrete terms, he said inflation risks are easing, while stressing that his objective remains to bring inflation back to 2%, from roughly twice that level today. In other words, he will not do anything rash under pressure from either side, and he respects the Fed's mandate and independence. Beyond that, he confirmed plans to improve the central bank's effectiveness, notably by raising the quality of the data it gathers. And once again, he refused to play the prophet. Unlike his predecessors, the Fed chairman will not offer forward guidance on monetary policy. The message is clear enough: he intends to respond to the yield curve, which should go down well with the bond market. Warsh also took care yesterday to point out that US Treasury yields had fallen since his first speech. That says plenty about the audience he is really addressing. Markets like what they see, because they regard a calmer, better-run Fed as an essential condition for financial performance.

Today's market agenda is dominated by the monthly US employment report, which will be published on a Thursday rather than a Friday because of tomorrow's US public holiday. With Independence Day, 4 July, falling on a Saturday, the preceding Friday is the holiday. Oil continued to retreat as peace talks between Iran and the United States continued, alongside confirmation that maritime traffic in the Persian Gulf is recovering.

In Asia-Pacific, where chip stocks currently matter more than elsewhere, the Nikkei 225, heavily weighted towards technology, is down 1.8%. Notably, the TOPIX, Japan's other major index, is up 0.7% at the same time, a sign that the broader market is holding up well. In South Korea, where there are fewer counterweights to the technology giants, the KOSPI is down 7.2%. Taiwan, heavily exposed to TSMC, is off 0.6%. By contrast, Australia, with its more traditional economy, is ending close to flat, while India is up 0.4%. Hong Kong, which was closed for a public holiday yesterday, has reopened 0.5% higher. Europe is expected to open broadly unchanged, with a slight upward bias.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: the balance of trade in Australia; the inflation rate in Switzerland; unemployment change in Spain; unemployment rate in Italy and the Euro Area; In the United States, initial jobless claims, non-farm payrolls, monthly and yearly average hourly earnings, unemployment rate, and participation rate; the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI in Canada; factory orders in the United States. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : 1.33

: 1.33 Gold : 4,069.15

: 4,069.15 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 70.46

: 70.46 United States 10 years : 4.49%

: 4.49% BITCOIN: 60,339.8

In corporate news:

Haleon is accelerating its AI-driven transformation through a five-year partnership with Microsoft.

AstraZeneca partners with Abbisko Therapeutics on a combination therapy for non-small cell lung cancer.

TP ICAP completes acquisition of Vantage Capital Markets.

Swiss Life has finalised the acquisition of Telis in Germany.

Novartis has received EU approval for Itvisma for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Apple is in talks to purchase memory chips from two Chinese companies. The group is also planning new iPad Pro models and a redesigned entry-level MacBook Pro for 2027.

Constellation Brands has reported quarterly results that exceeded expectations but failed to reassure investors.

Musk denies a WSJ report about a prototype AI phone from SpaceX.

Lockheed Martin has secured a US$347.5 million contract with the US Army.

Viper Energy has finalised the acquisition of Riverbend in a cash-and-shares deal.

OpenAI has held talks with the US government regarding a 5% stake in the company, according to the FT.TP ICAP has finalised the acquisition of Vantage Capital Markets.

BYD is set to take the title of world’s leading seller of fully electric cars from Tesla.

China is restricting certain shipments of iron ore from Fortescue amid tensions in negotiations, according to Reuters.

Alibaba will pay $600 million to settle a US investigation into the sale of medicines.

Today’s key announcements: Rheinmetall, Currys

See more news from UK listed companies here

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