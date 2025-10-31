Colgate-Palmolive Company is one of the worldwide leaders in the manufacturing and marketing of cleaning and hygiene products. The group also products and sells pet food (dogs and cats). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- hygiene and cleaning products (77.7%): oral hygiene (toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, etc.; Colgate brand), body care (soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants, shaving products, etc.; Palmolive, Speed Stick, Softsoap, etc.), household care, and linen care (dishwashing liquids, detergents, stain removers, fabric softeners, bleach, etc.; Palmolive, Ajax, Soupline, Suavitel, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (26.3%), Latin America (30.6%), Asia/Pacific (18.3%), Europe (17.8%), Africa and Eurasia (7%);
- cat and dog foods (22.3%; Hill's): world leader.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.