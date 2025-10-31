Colgate-Palmolive has reported stable adjusted EPS ('core business') of $0.91 for Q3 2025, slightly above consensus. NB: pmt -2%.

Its adjusted gross margin declined by 1.9bp to 59.4%, with revenues growing 2% to $5.13bn. On an organic basis, sales of the personal care products group increased by 0.4%.

For FY 2025, it confirms its target of "low single digit" adjusted EPS growth, but now expects organic growth of between 1% and 2%, instead of the low end of the 2% to 4% range previously estimated.