Collaboration Ended Between Oncodesign Precision Medicine and Navigo Proteins

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancers, and Navigo Proteins GmbH, a German biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of new precision medicine approaches based on the Affilin technology platform, have jointly announced the end of their collaboration agreement signed in May 2024.

As a reminder, the partnership between Navigo and OPM enabled the pooling of their targeting and tumor target identification technologies to discover and develop new, more precise and effective radiotheranostic agents against resistant and metastatic cancers.



The conclusion of this partnership is part of a standard prioritization process, inherent to advanced research programs.



OPM is actively pursuing its innovation strategy in precision medicine and continues to develop its portfolio of assets through its three technology platforms:





Nanocyclix, dedicated to the design and selection of next-generation kinase inhibitors;

OncoSniper, for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence;

Promethe, for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy.



The COMETE program (moleCular radiOtherapy for METastatic Colorectal and gastric cancErs), aimed at developing a portfolio of radiotheranostic molecules for the treatment of advanced digestive cancers, is ongoing. This project, led by OPM as well as the cancer center (CGFL) and the Institute of Molecular Chemistry at the University of Burgundy (ICMUB, UMR CNRS 6302), all based in Dijon, aims to develop a radiotheranostic candidate up to preclinical dosimetry studies. OPM will continue to evaluate promising vectorization technologies, and new target selection work is underway.



For its part, Navigo Proteins will continue the program based on its Affilin and Head technology platforms, as well as de novo protein design assisted by AI, in the field of gastric cancer, in order to accelerate the transition to the first trials in human patients.



