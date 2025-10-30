Comcast reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, with revenue of $31.2bn and adjusted EPS of $1.12, both above consensus estimates. However, the stock fell nearly 5% when Wall Street opened, as investors shunned the signs of continued weakness in the broadband business, which is one of the group's strategic pillars. In the quarter ended September 30, Comcast lost 104,000 Internet subscribers in the US, the fourth consecutive quarter of stagnation or decline in its customer base, which is still at 31.4 million households.

Faced with increased competition, particularly from 5G offerings, management expects continued pressure on broadband profitability and does not anticipate ARPU growth in the short term. Steve Croney, the new head of the "connectivity and platforms" division, will be tasked with reviving momentum in this sector. At the same time, the group plans to transfer its cable channels to a new entity, Versant, by the end of 2025, in order to refocus its efforts on connectivity activities.

Despite difficulties in broadband and the loss of 257,000 TV subscribers, other segments are performing well: 414,000 mobile lines were added, and the theme park division saw its revenue climb 19%. On the media side, NBCUniversal saw a 20% drop in revenues, but grew 4% excluding the impact of the Olympic Games, and improved EBITDA thanks to Peacock, whose losses are shrinking. The group is banking on the arrival of the NBA to revive its streaming platform, in a context where diversification is becoming key in the face of erosion in its traditional segments.