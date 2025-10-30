Comcast reported stable adjusted EPS of $1.12 for Q3 2025, roughly in line with market consensus, with adjusted EBITDA down 0.7% to $9.67bn, with revenues down 2.7% to $31.2bn.



"In connectivity, we are taking steps to accelerate wireless as a significant growth driver, gaining a record 414,000 mobile lines this quarter," said CEO Brian L Roberts.



"The early success of Epic Universe contributed to 19% revenue growth at our theme parks, reflecting the strength of our new attractions and the enduring appeal of the Universal brand," added the entertainment group's CEO.



In other news, Comcast has announced the appointment of Steve Croney as CEO of its connectivity and platforms division, effective January 1. He will succeed Dave Watson, who will become vice chairman of the board of directors.