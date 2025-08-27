Comet lost more than 2% in Zurich, penalized by a downgrade in UBS's recommendation from "buy" to "neutral" with a target price reduced from 272 to 194 Swiss francs on the Swiss semiconductor manufacturer's stock.
In its summary, the broker explains that it is downgrading its position "to reflect a less sustained short-term revenue environment, which also limits its potential for improving its operating margin."
Comet: down on broker downgrade
Published on 08/27/2025 at 05:06 am EDT
-2.89%
+0.81%
