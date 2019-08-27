Log in
commercetools : Named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for Second Consecutive Year

08/27/2019 | 01:51pm EDT

commercetools asserts that its API-based cloud-native headless commerce platform ranks consistently high

commercetools, a global leader in next-generation commerce software, has been named a Visionary in the August 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, for the second consecutive year. commercetools positioned furthest for completeness of vision in the Visionaries’ quadrant.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005697/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We have had an amazing year marked by significantly increasing our customer base across all industries, opening offices in the UK, Singapore, and Vietnam and delivering more than 99.9 percent uptime across the globe since August 2018,” said Dirk Hoerig, CEO of commercetools. “We feel that it’s extremely rewarding to see the traction we’ve made and our recognition by Gartner, especially with the improvement on both the completeness of vision and ability to execute axes compared to the previous year.”

Foreseeing the challenge enterprises would have in keeping pace with the new digital landscape and changing buyer demands, commercetools built its API-based, cloud-native commerce platform from the ground up to enable companies to utilize the same technology major players in online commerce use. Since its launch 6 years ago, hundreds of global brands have used the commercetools platform to quickly add commerce to channels and devices beyond traditional web shops. With commercetools, customers can easily integrate commerce into mobile apps, online games, AR/VR and social media channels as well as any internet-connected device such as kiosks, wristbands, or automobiles.

“I’m particularly proud that our customers have highlighted how effective and rewarding working with our teams was for them,” Hoerig added.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce report is available on the company’s website here.

(1) Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce,” Penny Gillespie, Jason Daigler, et al., August 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About commercetools

commercetools is a next-generation software technology company that offers a true cloud commerce platform, providing the building blocks for the new digital commerce age. Our leading-edge API approach helps retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere – today and in the future. Our agile, componentized architecture improves profitability by significantly reducing development time and resources required to migrate to modern commerce technology and meet new customer demands. It is the perfect starting point for customized microservices.

Visit www.commercetools.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
