On releasing its interim results, Commerzbank announced that it was raising its targets for the current year, aiming for net profit of around €2.5bn, up from €2.4bn.



This improvement in its outlook is mainly attributable to net interest income, which the German bank now expects to be around €8bn in 2025, instead of €7.8bn for its previous forecast.



Commerzbank posted a 1% increase in H1 net profit to €1.3bn, despite restructuring costs of €534m, while operating profit rose 23% to a record high of €2.4bn.



Commerzbank said that it had improved its cost-income ratio by three points to 56%, with revenues up 13% to €6.1bn, including net interest income that remained virtually stable at €4.1bn, despite lower interest rates.