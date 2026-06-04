Commerzbank shares rose 1.7% to EUR37 in Frankfurt as the German lender challenged the increased capital position claimed earlier this week by its Italian peer UniCredit as part of its takeover bid.

According to Commerzbank, the most recent figures released by UniCredit "are misleading without justifying explanations and raise suspicions of actions that give a false impression of an artificially inflated position that must be examined."



The bank believes its Italian peer is conflating directly held shares, tendered shares, derivative positions, and other forms of economic exposure - fundamentally different categories that "appear to include double counting and should not be considered interchangeable."



"According to UniCredit's own statements, approximately 27% of Commerzbank shares are currently held directly. The remaining reported positions primarily concern tendered shares and derivative instruments," it specified.



Based on Commerzbank's available data, the 7.58% of shares tendered to the offer according to UniCredit are largely directly or indirectly linked to UniCredit's derivative counterparties, rather than independent investors.



Commerzbank has requested that BaFin investigate the matter and therefore recommends "not drawing definitive conclusions regarding ownership or shareholder support until the facts are fully assessed."