Commerzbank supervisory board chairman Jens Weidmann has urged UniCredit to open talks on the terms of a possible merger, signaling a shift in the German bank's stance. After months of opposing the takeover bid launched by its Italian rival, Commerzbank now appears to favor negotiations over the deal's conditions.

The turnaround comes as UniCredit has raised its stake to 48% of the share capital, giving it decisive weight in upcoming decisions put to shareholders. Jens Weidmann acknowledged that the balance of power has shifted and said it was necessary to begin constructive discussions to set the deal's key parameters for employees, shareholders and customers. For his part, UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel also called for dialogue with the German government and staff representatives.



Andrea Orcel nevertheless warned that, without an agreement, Commerzbank would have to start implementing on January 1 the strategy drawn up by UniCredit to improve its performance, failing which management could be replaced. The conflict between the two banks dates back to September 2024, when the Italian group acquired an initial stake in Commerzbank, prompting opposition from the German government and setting off one of the biggest banking stand-offs in Europe in several decades.