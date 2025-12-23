Each week, the commodities roundup reviews market news to better grasp price moves in energy, metals and agricultural commodities.

Energy: Rising frictions in Venezuela are dashing hopes for peace in Ukraine. Talks between the Americans, Russians and Europeans, who are trying to agree on a peace plan for Ukraine, are weighing on crude. Last week, Brent hit a seven-month low, slipping below $59, while WTI fell to under $55 a barrel. However, at the same time, traders are closely watching tensions flaring around Venezuela's oil exports. The United States has imposed a blockade on sanctioned vessels to and from Venezuela, mainly bound for China. In this context, another tanker was intercepted off Venezuela. Oil prices duly recorded a sharp rebound. Brent is trading around $62, versus $58 for WTI.

Metals: Gold ends the year in a blaze of glory, hitting a new record at $4,497 per ounce. The stars remain aligned for the yellow metal, which is benefiting from Fed rate cuts, geopolitical tensions and robust central-bank buying. Silver is also reaching highs, topping $69 an ounce. Its value has more than doubled this year, supported by strong investor interest and the appeal of silver-backed ETFs. The outlook remains positive, underpinned by robust industrial demand linked to solar energy and battery technologies. Amongst base metals, copper prices hit new records this week. The rise is mainly due to China's pledge to adopt a more proactive economic policy and the prospect of further Fed rate cuts after inflation figures released on Thursday. Meanwhile, copper reached $11,925 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

Agricultural products: Wheat is losing ground in Chicago. Forecasts for wheat harvests in Russia and South Africa reinforce expectations of abundant global supply, weighing on prices. It is trading at 516 cents per bushel (March 2026 contract). As for corn, it has benefited from robust US export demand, allowing a rebound to 447 cents (March 2026 contract).