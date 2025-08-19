Every week, our commodity overview reviews the latest news from the commodity markets to better understand fluctuations in the prices of energy, metals, and agricultural commodities.

Energy: Oil remains under pressure. This is evidenced by Brent reaching $65 last Wednesday, marking a decline of around 7% since the beginning of the month. This decline is fueled by bearish forecasts from the International Energy Agency, combined with concerns about sanctions against Russia. The IEA forecasts a significant increase in oil stocks by the end of the year and in 2026, due to global oversupply. Global oil demand is expected to grow, but at a much slower pace than global production, partly thanks to efforts by OPEC+ to reopen the taps. Added to this are tensions over Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky and a group of European leaders are traveling to Washington to meet with Donald Trump, following his meeting with Vladimir Putin last Friday. Finally, weak Chinese economic indicators, particularly in industrial production and retail sales, are also weighing on the oil market, heightening fears of a slowdown in global demand.

Metals: Copper prices rose slightly over the week, trading at $9,773 in London (spot price). Caution seems to be prevailing in the near term in the face of headwinds such as the surge in the dollar, uncertainty over Chinese demand and, of course, tariffs. Nevertheless, Antofagasta, a major Chilean producer listed in London, posted a solid performance, reporting a nearly 60% increase in profits thanks to higher production and, above all, high copper prices. Gold has stabilized at $3,335, despite the release of strong producer price inflation figures in the US. Indeed, the prospect of a massive rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September meeting is now fading. Investors are also focusing on discussions about Ukraine, which is influencing gold's status as a safe haven.

Agricultural products: Corn futures in Chicago posted a weekly decline of around 1.5% to 400 cents per bushel (December 2025 contract). This downward spiral is fueled by upward revisions to US and Brazilian crop estimates, pointing to a well-supplied global market. The trend is similar for December wheat, which resumed its downward trend at 526 cents per bushel.