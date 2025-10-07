Every week, the commodities overview reviews the latest news from the commodities markets in order to better understand the fluctuations in the prices of energy, metals, and agricultural commodities.

Energy: Oil prices continue to fall, reaching levels not seen in five months. Last week, Brent crude for December delivery fell to $64, while WTI fell to $60.5. The market feared a further increase in OPEC+ production, with the accompanying fears of oversupply, and it was right: on Sunday, the expanded organization announced a further increase in production of 137,000 barrels per day in November. Despite the constraints on the expanded cartel to maintain this production rate, the global market could enter into surplus, with the International Energy Agency forecasting record surpluses for next year. Against this backdrop, geopolitics remains an important factor in the equation influencing crude oil prices. We are referring to Ukrainian attacks targeting Russian refineries that are far behind the front line.

Metals: Gold broke through the $3,900 per ounce mark for the first time, reaching a high of $3,958: the symbolic $4,000 mark is rapidly approaching. In the near term, this smooth momentum is being supported by concerns about the US government shutdown and expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The price of gold has risen 50% since the beginning of 2025, a remarkable run attributable to central bank purchases, increased interest in ETFs, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, copper prices continued to rise in London. The three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange is currently trading at $10,715 per ton, an increase attributed to supply disruptions, mainly in Indonesia and Chile.

Agricultural products: Grains have returned to a downward trend in Chicago, a trend they have not strayed from for quite some time. Corn and wheat contracts all closed lower last week at 418 cents per bushel for corn and 513 cents for wheat (December 2025 contracts). Soybeans continue to suffer from the trade war with China, which has prompted China to turn to other suppliers. Favorable weather conditions have accelerated corn and wheat harvests in the US, putting downward pressure on prices. In addition, the USDA highlighted in its latest report a decrease in corn stocks compared to the previous year, but the expected record harvest should help replenish stocks.