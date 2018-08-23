Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

compTIA Computing Technology Industry Associatio : Decries Recent Tariffs on Tech Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 04:37am EDT

Washington, D.C. - CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry, today released the following statement from CompTIA's executive vice president for public advocacy Elizabeth Hyman regarding the newest 25 percent tariffs on technology products.

'The implementation of 25 percent tariffs on critical technology products is irresponsible and misguided. These tariffs will not only severely undercut the U.S.'s global competitiveness and leadership in cutting-edge technologies, but also threaten America's national security infrastructure.

'The new tariffs will affect many technologies, including integrated circuits, semiconductor devices, digital thermometers, motion sensors, and electronic testing tools, that are vital components of both the common consumer goods used by millions of Americans as well as military technologies used to protect our country from harm. For example, the U.S. is home to the world's leading semiconductor companies, many of whom develop technology essential to our national security.

'Taxing U.S. companies and consumers will not address the underlying issues related to China, such as intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers. Instead, we continue to urge the Administration to build a coalition of allies to negotiate with China in a way that will help, not harm, U.S. companies, consumers and national security.'

- 30 -

About CompTIA
The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $1.5 trillion U.S. information technology ecosystem; and the 11.5 million technology and business professionals who design, implement, manage, market, and safeguard the technology that powers the U.S. economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.orgto learn more.

Through its Advocacy arm, CompTIA champions member-driven business and IT priorities that impact all information technology companies - from small managed solutions providers and software developers to large equipment manufacturers and communications service providers. CompTIA gives eyes, ears and a voice to technology companies, informing them of policy developments - and providing the means to do something about it. Visit https://www.comptia.org/advocacy to learn more.

Contact:
Josh Zecher
Vrge (For CompTIA)
202-463-0045
josh@vrge.us

Disclaimer

compTIA - Computing Technology Industry Association published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 08:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52aWATER UK : Bank Holiday beachgoers are reminded to #binit4beaches this weekend
PU
10:37aCOMPTIA COMPUTING TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIO : Decries Recent Tariffs on Tech Products
PU
10:35aBritain to set out advice on how to prepare for 'no deal' Brexit
RE
10:32aUSCG UNITED STATES COAST GUARD : Coast Guard responds to barge aground near Brighton Beach, N.Y.
PU
10:22aCITRUS AUSTRALIA : National Citrus Surveillance Coordinator appointed
PU
10:15aTrade tensions may power down China's robot industry
RE
10:10aEuro zone growth remains lethargic as factories shut for summer - PMI
RE
10:02aDEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Enterprise Tax Plan Base Rate Entities eligibility
PU
10:01aBrexit minister confident Britain will reach deal with EU
RE
09:59aRussia will not stop rocket engine exports to U.S. - RIA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : CENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
2CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Xiaomi's first results after IPO soothe investors as revenue jumps
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2018 financial results
5PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : boss awarded £66k secret pay rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.