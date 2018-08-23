compTIA Computing Technology Industry Associatio : Decries Recent Tariffs on Tech Products

Washington, D.C. - CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry, today released the following statement from CompTIA's executive vice president for public advocacy Elizabeth Hyman regarding the newest 25 percent tariffs on technology products.

'The implementation of 25 percent tariffs on critical technology products is irresponsible and misguided. These tariffs will not only severely undercut the U.S.'s global competitiveness and leadership in cutting-edge technologies, but also threaten America's national security infrastructure.

'The new tariffs will affect many technologies, including integrated circuits, semiconductor devices, digital thermometers, motion sensors, and electronic testing tools, that are vital components of both the common consumer goods used by millions of Americans as well as military technologies used to protect our country from harm. For example, the U.S. is home to the world's leading semiconductor companies, many of whom develop technology essential to our national security.

'Taxing U.S. companies and consumers will not address the underlying issues related to China, such as intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers. Instead, we continue to urge the Administration to build a coalition of allies to negotiate with China in a way that will help, not harm, U.S. companies, consumers and national security.'

