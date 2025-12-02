Compagnie des Alpes has reported a 15.8% increase in group net profit for the 2024-25 fiscal year, reaching EUR107 million, alongside a 16.7% rise in EBITDA to EUR409 million, "in line with the latest guidance provided."
The group's EBITDA margin improved by one percentage point to 29.3%, driven by a record revenue of approximately EUR1.4 billion, up 12.8%. On a like-for-like basis, revenue rose by 8.9%, supported by growth across all business segments.
The ski resorts and leisure parks operator attributed its strong performance to robust business growth combined with effective cost control, lower unit electricity prices, and the accretive impact of recent acquisitions.
At the Annual General Meeting scheduled for March 11, the board will propose a dividend of EUR1.10 per share for the 2024-25 fiscal year, representing a 10% increase and a payout ratio of 52% of group net profit, in line with the company's target.
Looking ahead, Compagnie des Alpes aims for EBITDA growth of close to 10% (excluding capital gains related to the disposal of Tignes real estate assets) for the 2025-26 fiscal year, and confirms its target of achieving EBITDA of EUR500 million or more within the next three to four years.
Since it was founded in 1989, Compagnie des Alpes (CDA) has established itself as an undisputed leader in the leisure industry. The group was present at 22 locations, including 10 large ski areas operated in the Alps (La Plagne, Les Arcs, Peisey-Vallandry, Tignes, Val d'Isère, Les Menuires, Méribel, Serre Chevalier, Flaine, and Samoëns - Morillon - Sixt Fer-à-Cheval) and 12 leisure attractions (including Parc Astérix, Grévin Paris, Walibi, and Futuroscope).
Compagnie des Alpes (CDA) also owns shares in 4 ski areas, including Chamonix.
Net sales break down by activity mainly between operation of leisure attractions (46%) and operation of ski areas (44.6%).
