Compagnie des Alpes Boosts Profitability in 2024-25 Fiscal Year

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/02/2025 at 02:19 am EST



Compagnie des Alpes has reported a 15.8% increase in group net profit for the 2024-25 fiscal year, reaching EUR107 million, alongside a 16.7% rise in EBITDA to EUR409 million, "in line with the latest guidance provided."



The group's EBITDA margin improved by one percentage point to 29.3%, driven by a record revenue of approximately EUR1.4 billion, up 12.8%. On a like-for-like basis, revenue rose by 8.9%, supported by growth across all business segments.



The ski resorts and leisure parks operator attributed its strong performance to robust business growth combined with effective cost control, lower unit electricity prices, and the accretive impact of recent acquisitions.



At the Annual General Meeting scheduled for March 11, the board will propose a dividend of EUR1.10 per share for the 2024-25 fiscal year, representing a 10% increase and a payout ratio of 52% of group net profit, in line with the company's target.



Looking ahead, Compagnie des Alpes aims for EBITDA growth of close to 10% (excluding capital gains related to the disposal of Tignes real estate assets) for the 2025-26 fiscal year, and confirms its target of achieving EBITDA of EUR500 million or more within the next three to four years.

