Compagnie des Alpes has completed, through its subsidiary Urban Soccer, the acquisition of Sport4lux, a sports center located in Munsbach and the leading sports leisure facility in Luxembourg.
"This merger highlights Urban's expertise in acquiring independent centers and supporting them in ambitious development by bringing its portfolio of offers and services," the group stated.
The group is particularly counting on the upcoming arrival of the Paris Saint-Germain Academy France for the first time in Luxembourg, as well as enhanced merchandising thanks to partnerships with Nike, HEAD, and Bullpadel.
Since it was founded in 1989, Compagnie des Alpes (CDA) has established itself as an undisputed leader in the leisure industry. The group was present at 22 locations, including 10 large ski areas operated in the Alps (La Plagne, Les Arcs, Peisey-Vallandry, Tignes, Val d'Isère, Les Menuires, Méribel, Serre Chevalier, Flaine, and Samoëns - Morillon - Sixt Fer-à-Cheval) and 12 leisure attractions (including Parc Astérix, Grévin Paris, Walibi, and Futuroscope).
Compagnie des Alpes (CDA) also owns shares in 4 ski areas, including Chamonix.
Net sales break down by activity mainly between operation of leisure attractions (46%) and operation of ski areas (44.6%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.