Compagnie des Alpes Completes Acquisition of Sport4lux

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/23/2025 at 06:50 am EST

Compagnie des Alpes has completed, through its subsidiary Urban Soccer, the acquisition of Sport4lux, a sports center located in Munsbach and the leading sports leisure facility in Luxembourg.



"This merger highlights Urban's expertise in acquiring independent centers and supporting them in ambitious development by bringing its portfolio of offers and services," the group stated.



The group is particularly counting on the upcoming arrival of the Paris Saint-Germain Academy France for the first time in Luxembourg, as well as enhanced merchandising thanks to partnerships with Nike, HEAD, and Bullpadel.