Published on 10/29/2025 at 02:37 am EDT

Compagnie des Alpes posted revenue of €1,397m for FY 2024/25 (ended September 30, 2025), up 12.8% from the previous fiscal year. On a like-for-like basis, revenue rose 8.9%.

Revenue for the Ski Areas and Outdoor Activities division amounted to €594m for FY 2024/25, up 7.5% from the previous financial year.

Revenue for the Leisure Parks division reached €678m in FY 2024/25, compared with €570m in the previous fiscal year, representing reported growth of 18.9%. On a like-for-like basis, the division's revenue grew by 10.5%.

During Q4 (July 1 to September 30, 2025), Compagnie des Alpes' revenue reached €271m, up 4.1% y-o-y. On a like-for-like basis, growth was 2.2%.

The Group says that its growth target of around 15% for its 2024/25 EBO will be slightly exceeded.