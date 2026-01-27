Compagnie des Alpes Posts 10.4% Revenue Growth in Q1

Driven by strong activity in ski resorts, sustained momentum in hospitality, and continued growth in leisure parks, the company starts the new fiscal year on solid footing.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/27/2026 at 12:20 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Compagnie des Alpes reported consolidated revenue of 289 million euros for the first quarter of the 2025/26 fiscal year, up 10.4% compared to the same period last year. On a like-for-like basis, growth reached 9.5%.



Breaking it down, the "Ski Areas and Outdoor Activities" segment recorded a 20% increase as reported (+19.0% on a like-for-like basis), reaching 95.8 million euros, supported by an excellent pre-season, highly favorable weather conditions, and an extra day of Christmas holidays.



The "Distribution & Hospitality" division rose by 15.2% (as reported and like-for-like), to 20.1 million euros, thanks to positive momentum across its three activities (accommodation, real estate agencies, and tour operating) and the opening of a new Club MMV residence in Serre Chevalier.



Finally, the "Leisure Parks" segment posted revenue of 173.1 million euros, up 5.2% (+4.2% like-for-like), despite a high comparison base. The performance was driven by increased visitor spending and the success of Christmas campaigns, notably at Parc Astérix (+10%) and Walibi Belgium (+25%).



"This start to the year, in line with our expectations, is very encouraging. It confirms sustained demand for skiing during the year-end holidays and also highlights the potential of the Christmas season for our leisure parks, which could become as significant a revenue driver as Halloween," commented Dominique Thillaud, Chief Executive Officer.



For the full fiscal year, the company confirms its target of close to 10% EBITDA growth, excluding capital gains linked to asset disposals in Tignes.



The stock gained nearly 1.6% today in Paris and is up about 2% since the start of the year.