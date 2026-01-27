Compagnie des Alpes reported consolidated revenue of 289 million euros for the first quarter of the 2025/26 fiscal year, up 10.4% compared to the same period last year. On a like-for-like basis, growth reached 9.5%.

Breaking it down, the "Ski Areas and Outdoor Activities" segment recorded a 20% increase as reported (+19.0% on a like-for-like basis), reaching 95.8 million euros, supported by an excellent pre-season, highly favorable weather conditions, and an extra day of Christmas holidays.

The "Distribution & Hospitality" division rose by 15.2% (as reported and like-for-like), to 20.1 million euros, thanks to positive momentum across its three activities (accommodation, real estate agencies, and tour operating) and the opening of a new Club MMV residence in Serre Chevalier.

Finally, the "Leisure Parks" segment posted revenue of 173.1 million euros, up 5.2% (+4.2% like-for-like), despite a high comparison base. The performance was driven by increased visitor spending and the success of Christmas campaigns, notably at Parc Astérix (+10%) and Walibi Belgium (+25%).

"This start to the year, in line with our expectations, is very encouraging. It confirms sustained demand for skiing during the year-end holidays and also highlights the potential of the Christmas season for our leisure parks, which could become as significant a revenue driver as Halloween," commented Dominique Thillaud, Chief Executive Officer.

For the full fiscal year, the company confirms its target of close to 10% EBITDA growth, excluding capital gains linked to asset disposals in Tignes.

The stock gained nearly 1.6% today in Paris and is up about 2% since the start of the year.