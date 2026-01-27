Compagnie des Alpes reported consolidated revenue of 289 million euros for the first quarter of the 2025/26 fiscal year, up 10.4% compared to the same period last year. On a like-for-like basis, growth reached 9.5%.
Breaking it down, the "Ski Areas and Outdoor Activities" segment recorded a 20% increase as reported (+19.0% on a like-for-like basis), reaching 95.8 million euros, supported by an excellent pre-season, highly favorable weather conditions, and an extra day of Christmas holidays.
The "Distribution & Hospitality" division rose by 15.2% (as reported and like-for-like), to 20.1 million euros, thanks to positive momentum across its three activities (accommodation, real estate agencies, and tour operating) and the opening of a new Club MMV residence in Serre Chevalier.
Finally, the "Leisure Parks" segment posted revenue of 173.1 million euros, up 5.2% (+4.2% like-for-like), despite a high comparison base. The performance was driven by increased visitor spending and the success of Christmas campaigns, notably at Parc Astérix (+10%) and Walibi Belgium (+25%).
"This start to the year, in line with our expectations, is very encouraging. It confirms sustained demand for skiing during the year-end holidays and also highlights the potential of the Christmas season for our leisure parks, which could become as significant a revenue driver as Halloween," commented Dominique Thillaud, Chief Executive Officer.
For the full fiscal year, the company confirms its target of close to 10% EBITDA growth, excluding capital gains linked to asset disposals in Tignes.
The stock gained nearly 1.6% today in Paris and is up about 2% since the start of the year.
Since it was founded in 1989, Compagnie des Alpes (CDA) has established itself as an undisputed leader in the leisure industry. The group was present at 22 locations, including 10 large ski areas operated in the Alps (La Plagne, Les Arcs, Peisey-Vallandry, Tignes, Val d'Isère, Les Menuires, Méribel, Serre Chevalier, Flaine, and Samoëns - Morillon - Sixt Fer-à-Cheval) and 12 leisure attractions (including Parc Astérix, Grévin Paris, Walibi, and Futuroscope).
Compagnie des Alpes (CDA) also owns shares in 4 ski areas, including Chamonix.
Net sales break down by activity mainly between operation of leisure attractions (46%) and operation of ski areas (44.6%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.