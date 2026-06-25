Compagnie Lebon : a look back at 190 years of history

After nearly two centuries in business, the family-owned Compagnie Lebon ranks among the oldest companies listed in Paris, a market it joined in 1854. With the seventh generation now at the helm, Pascal Paluel-Marmont, the chairman, and Philippe Aoun, the CEO, take stock of the group’s operations and outlook.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/25/2026 at 05:06 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The story of Compagnie Lebon begins in 1835 in Dieppe, Normandy, when Charles Lebon obtained a land concession to build a gasworks to light the city. The project marked the start of the company’s industrial journey, and it quickly expanded its footprint in France (Normandy and Brittany) and abroad, in Spain (notably Catalonia) and Egypt.



After World War II, the company underwent a major shift as gas utilities were nationalized. It therefore refocused, developing subsidiaries such as CDME from 1967, which would later become Rexel and was sold in 1987.



Today, Compagnie Lebon is organized around two main pillars: hospitality through its Esprit de France subsidiary, which also includes the management of thermal spa facilities, and investing through the Paluel-Marmont family office.



A hospitality business that accounts for 65% of activity and €70m



Esprit de France stands out for positioning its hotels in immediate proximity to museums to capture tourist traffic. The company operates about a dozen hotels in Paris, notably near the Louvre, Notre-Dame, and the Musée d’Orsay.



The regions are not neglected either: the group, for example, owns a century-old five-star property in Aix-en-Provence, a hotel near the Louvre-Lens built in former miners’ row houses, and a cluster of hotels in Lyon located near the Musée des Confluences.



In 2025, hotel occupancy hovered around 85%, versus nearly 95% 15 years ago. The decline is explained primarily by the group’s higher pricing strategy. “We raised our rates, but in a measured way. The challenge was to preserve our French customer base while remaining attractive to an international clientele willing to pay more for distinctive properties,” the executive says.



Compagnie Lebon says it has “many four-star hotels that could move up to five stars” but insists that upgrading is not an obsession. The group is also open to some diversification, notably in suburban areas or near airports, even if that means moving away from its traditional model. An international push could also broaden the customer base, even if that option raises new questions given the company’s still predominantly French footprint.



In 2014, the company diversified its hospitality pillar by investing in a thermal spa facility in Brides-les-Bains, specializing in obesity treatment. The thermal business was further strengthened in 2016 with the Allevard site (focused on nutrition, vitality, and respiratory health), and then with the takeover of the management of the Thermes de Rochefort (2026).



Still, challenges remain, including weaker demand, a sometimes dated image for thermalism, and occasional crises, such as the closure of the Brides-les-Bains baths in 2018 due to bacteria.



The strategies under consideration include shifting from traditional thermalism toward a preventive health approach, and reaching an annual target of 30,000 spa guests to improve profitability.



A growing investment arm



Compagnie Lebon has developed an investment arm managed by the Paluel-Marmont family office. Its objective: to target growth equity and buyout situations. “The idea is to identify local gems with strong prospects, to check management’s reputation in great detail, and to partner with them, often as a minority shareholder,” explains Pascal Paluel-Marmont.



The investment activity is split into four categories: Direct Private Equity (SMEs), real estate and hospitality, investments in mid-sized companies, and asset management, with nearly €300m of assets under management, generating €4m in annual revenue through management fees.



Compagnie Lebon by the numbers



In 2025, the company reported revenue of €92m for fiscal 2025, up 12%, or €10m more than in 2024. Group net income (RNPG) came to €6.4m (versus €1.4m in 2024). NAV per share was €266 versus €242 at the end of 2024, an increase of 9.9%.



Meanwhile, revalued net asset value (ANR) reached €312m as of December 31, 2025, up 9.9% from December 31, 2024, mainly thanks to hospitality NAV, up 16%, driven by a gradual increase in average prices over the past three fiscal years.



In addition, last year, the sale of the Fauchon hotel resulted in a dividend of €12 per share, with €4 as an ordinary dividend and €8 as a special dividend. The dividend level attracted new shareholders, triggering a temporary rise in the stock: “The sale of the Fauchon hotel brought in a very large and unexpected cash inflow, but we cannot do that every year,” the chairman warns, smiling.



The group aims to maintain a sufficient level of profitability, citing a target RNPG of around 5%, in order to fund growth while rewarding shareholders.



“I’m sure that as the very good work already started on RNPG becomes more and more visible, people will understand that (...) we will also be able to pay a larger recurring dividend, which will be a welcome signal for shareholders in the coming years,” concludes Philippe Aoun.



Article written by Arthur Nebon-Carle