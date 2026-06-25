Compagnie Lebon: looking back on 190 years of history

After nearly two centuries in business, the family-owned Compagnie Lebon ranks among the oldest companies on the Paris stock market, which it joined in 1854. With the 7th generation now at the helm, Pascal Maluel-Marmont, chairman, and Philippe Aoun, CEO, take stock of the group's business and outlook.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/25/2026 at 03:36 am EDT - Modified on 06/25/2026 at 04:03 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The story of Compagnie Lebon begins in 1835 in Dieppe, Normandy, when Charles Lebon secured a land concession to build a gas manufacturing plant to light the city. That initiative marked the start of the company's industrial journey, which quickly expanded its footprint in France (Normandy and Brittany) and abroad: in Spain (notably Catalonia) and in Egypt.



After World War II, the Company underwent a major shift as gas utilities were nationalized. It therefore refocused its business by developing subsidiaries such as CDME starting in 1967, which later became Rexel, sold in 1987.



Compagnie Lebon is now organized around two main pillars: hospitality through its Esprit de France subsidiary, which also includes the management of thermal spa facilities, and investing through the Paluel-Marmont family office.



A hospitality pillar that accounts for 65% of activity and €70m



Esprit de France stands out by offering hotels in the immediate vicinity of museums to benefit from the steady flow of tourists. The company operates about a dozen hotels in Paris, notably near the Louvre, Notre-Dame, and the Musée d'Orsay.



The regions are not overlooked, either: the group, for example, has a century-old five-star property in Aix-en-Provence, a hotel near the Louvre-Lens built in former miners' row houses, and a cluster of hotels in Lyon located close to the Musée des Confluences.



In 2025, hotel occupancy hovered around 80%, versus nearly 95% fifteen years ago. That drop is explained above all by the group's higher pricing strategy. "We have raised our rates, but in a measured way. The challenge was to preserve our French customer base while remaining attractive to an international clientele willing to pay more for character properties," the executive explains.



Compagnie Lebon says it has "many four-star hotels that could become five-star," but insists that moving upmarket is not an obsession. In fact, the group is open to some diversification, notably in urban outskirts or near airports, even if that means moving away from its traditional model. An international expansion could also broaden the customer base, even if that option raises new questions, given the Company's so-far France-only footprint.



In 2014, the company diversified its hospitality pillar by investing in a thermal spa facility in Brides-les-Bains, specializing in obesity treatment. The thermal business was further strengthened in 2016 with the Allevard site (focused on nutrition, vitality, and breathing), and then with the takeover of management of the Thermes de Rochefort (2024).



Nevertheless, challenges remain: softer demand, a sometimes dated image for thermalism, and occasional crisis situations, such as the closure of the Brides-les-Bains baths in 2018 due to bacteria.



The strategies under consideration include evolving the business from traditional thermalism toward a preventive health approach and reaching an annual target of 30,000 spa patients to improve profitability.



A growing investment pillar



Compagnie Lebon has built an investment pillar managed by the Paluel-Marmont family office. Its goal? Target growth equity and buyout capital. "The idea is to target local gems with strong prospects, to very thoroughly vet management's reputation, and to partner with them, often as a minority shareholder," Pascal Maluel-Marmont explains.



The investment activity is split into four categories: Direct Private Equity (SMEs), real estate and hospitality, investments in mid-sized companies, and asset management, with nearly €300m in assets under management, generating €4m in annual revenue via management fees.



Compagnie Lebon by the numbers



In 2025, the Company posted revenue of €92m for fiscal 2025, up 12%, or €10m more than in 2024. Net income attributable to the group (RNPG) came to €6.4m (vs. €1.4m in 2024). NAV per share was €266 versus €242 at the end of 2024, an increase of 9.9%.



Meanwhile, revalued net asset value (ANR) reached €312m as of December 31, 2025, up 9.9% from December 31, 2024, mainly thanks to hospitality NAV, up 16%, driven by a steady rise in average prices over the past three fiscal years.



In addition, last year, the sale of the Fauchon hotel resulted in a dividend of €12 per share, comprising €4 as an ordinary dividend and €8 as a special dividend. The dividend level attracted new shareholders, triggering a temporary rise in the stock: "The sale of the Fauchon hotel brought in a very large and unexpected cash inflow, but we cannot do that every year," the chairman cautions, with a smile.



The group aims to maintain a sufficient level of profitability, citing a target RNPG of around 5%, in order to fund growth while also rewarding shareholders.



"I'm sure that if the work very well started on RNPG becomes more and more visible, people will understand that (...) we will also be able to pay a larger recurring dividend, which will be a welcome signal for shareholders in the coming years," Philippe Aoun concludes.



Article written by Arthur Nebon-Carle