Compass shares slip after its trading update, FY2026 guidance unchanged

Compass published, ahead of the market open, its third-quarter 2026 trading update (covering April to June 2026), which came in line with expectations, according to Oddo BHF.

According to Oddo BHF, the third-quarter trading update is in line with expectations, with an encouraging level of new contract wins confirming the strength of Compass's growth outlook.



Jefferies also believes the third-quarter readout is solid, with 7.1% organic growth in line with expectations.



Third-quarter organic growth, at 7.1%, is broadly in line with the 7% consensus (Jefferies: 7.2%) and the 7.1% posted in the second quarter.



According to Jefferies, this growth, driven by North America and supported by net new business in the 4% to 5% target range, as well as an acceleration in new contract signings, should reassure investors after a more mixed first half.



The analyst notes that net new business accelerated over the quarter, returning to a 4% to 5% range, after 3.8% in the first half.



'New contract signings also increased, reaching $4.3bn over the last 12 months, up 16% year on year ($4.1bn in the first half, up 14% year on year),' the research desk said.



Jefferies notes that the company reported a record sales season in the US education segment. The B&I segment is once again delivering double-digit growth.



Oddo BHF also notes that Compass highlighted its service offering for data centers, which supports leading AI players in this ecosystem by providing food and support services both during the construction phase and during operations.



Organic growth of 7.5% in North America is above Jefferies' 7.3% estimate (7.1% in Q2), helped in particular by sports and leisure events and a slight positive impact from the soccer World Cup.



Internationally, growth came in at 6.4%, below its 7.0% estimate and slowing from the second quarter (7.1%), which the analyst says reflects lower inflation and the timing of sports and leisure events.



FY2026 guidance remains unchanged. Jefferies says adjusted EBIT growth excluding currency effects is expected to reach 11% (Jefferies estimates: about +12% versus consensus: about +11%). Organic revenue growth, expected at about 7%, points to a broadly similar performance in the second half (Jefferies estimates / consensus: 7.2%).



Oddo BHF also highlights that while capital expenditure (capex) has represented about 3.5% of revenue since the start of the fiscal year, Compass expects this rate to be slightly higher for the full year due to the timing of customer contract rollouts.



'Given unchanged guidance, in line with current market expectations, we do not anticipate any meaningful revision to the 2026 consensus,' Oddo BHF said.