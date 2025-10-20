UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of 3,010 pence. This TP represents a 19% upside potential for the British catering group's stock.



The forecasts for fiscal 2026 will be closely monitored, but the history of cautious forecasts could indicate an upward revision in the outlook. For the full year, we anticipate an increase in consumption estimates, UBS said.



Compass remains well positioned to leverage its operational and financial strength to gain market share, UBS said.



Growth for the full year will be above 7.5%, the group said, while its operating margin is expected to continue to improve.