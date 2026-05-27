Complaint filed against Pluxee in Chile

Pluxee has announced that the Fiscalía Nacional Económica (FNE), Chile's competition authority, has filed a complaint with the Tribunal de Defensa de la Libre Competencia (TDLC) against its subsidiary, Pluxee Chile. The proceedings concern alleged anti-competitive conduct in the Chilean employee benefits sector between 2013 and 2021.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/27/2026 at 01:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The complaint filed by the FNE marks the beginning of legal proceedings before the TDLC, which will involve several stages before the Court rules on the merits of the case. The French group will review the contents of the complaint to determine the appropriate measures to be taken.



Pluxee firmly reaffirms that compliance and business ethics are fundamental principles. 'Its ethics and compliance policy is regularly strengthened and relies on training and controls in all countries where it operates, in order to ensure implementation in the professional conduct of all its employees', the group stated.