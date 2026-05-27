The complaint filed by the FNE marks the beginning of legal proceedings before the TDLC, which will involve several stages before the Court rules on the merits of the case. The French group will review the contents of the complaint to determine the appropriate measures to be taken.

Pluxee firmly reaffirms that compliance and business ethics are fundamental principles. 'Its ethics and compliance policy is regularly strengthened and relies on training and controls in all countries where it operates, in order to ensure implementation in the professional conduct of all its employees', the group stated.