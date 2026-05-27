Pluxee has announced that the Fiscalía Nacional Económica (FNE), Chile's competition authority, has filed a complaint with the Tribunal de Defensa de la Libre Competencia (TDLC) against its subsidiary, Pluxee Chile. The proceedings concern alleged anti-competitive conduct in the Chilean employee benefits sector between 2013 and 2021.
The complaint filed by the FNE marks the beginning of legal proceedings before the TDLC, which will involve several stages before the Court rules on the merits of the case. The French group will review the contents of the complaint to determine the appropriate measures to be taken.
Pluxee firmly reaffirms that compliance and business ethics are fundamental principles. 'Its ethics and compliance policy is regularly strengthened and relies on training and controls in all countries where it operates, in order to ensure implementation in the professional conduct of all its employees', the group stated.
Pluxee N.V. is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee N.V. helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-?being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee N.V. acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, more than 37 million consumers and more than 1.7 million merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee N.V. is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-?being at work for employees, and protecting the planet.
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