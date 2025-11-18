The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) announced on its website yesterday that it has filed a complaint in France for complicity in war crimes, torture, and enforced disappearance targeting TotalEnergies in connection with the Mozambique LNG project.

This action, submitted to the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office, concerns the alleged material and financial support provided by the group to the Mozambican Joint Task Force, which is accused of abuses committed between July and September 2021, including the so-called 'container massacre'.

According to the ECCHR, internal documents show that TotalEnergies was aware of serious violations since 2020 but continued its logistical and financial support. Clara Gonzales, representing the ECCHR, stated, "TotalEnergies knew that the Mozambican armed forces were accused of systematic human rights violations."

This complaint comes as the group has just lifted force majeure on the project, despite an ongoing unstable security and humanitarian situation. It adds to a procedure opened in 2023 regarding the protection of its subcontractors during the Palma attacks, the ECCHR noted.

TotalEnergies shares fell slightly by 1.3% in Paris following this announcement.