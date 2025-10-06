COMSYS Holdings demonstrated continued operational resilience in Q1 26, driven by solid performance across core segments and incremental advancement in strategic growth areas. The recent move to deepen international presence through Nippon COMSYS's strategic expansion into Indonesia marks a pivotal step in strengthening the company's global competitive positioning.

COMSYS Holdings Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It is a leading engineering and construction group specializing in telecommunications infrastructure, electrical facility construction and IT solutions. The company provides a broad range of services, including the installation and maintenance of telecom equipment, fiber-optic networks, wireless base stations, and integrated IT systems for both public and private sectors. COMSYS Holdings’ revenue is divided under three businesses: Carrier-related business, which includes NTT Engineering business and NCC Engineering business, IT solutions, and Social-system related business.

The company has nine reportable segments: Nippon COMSYS (46.5% of Q1 26 revenue), NDS Group (14.9%), TSUKEN Group (10.7%), TOSYS Group (5.8%), SYSKEN Group (4.9%), SANWA COMSYS Engineering Group (4.4%), COMSYS JOHO SYSTEM Group (4.0%), Hokuriku Denwa Kouji Group (2.7%), and Other businesses (6.1%).

Q1 26 growth momentum

COMSYS Holdings Corporation released its Q1 26 results on August 7, 2025, posting 2.5% y/y increase in revenue, reaching JPY128.3bn, driven by 4.8% y/y growth in Nippon COMSYS segment followed by 11.5% y/y growth in NDS Group segment, and 6.3% y/y growth in TSUKEN Group segment.

In the telecom-carrier field, the NTT Engineering business delivered solid performance while NCC Engineering business showed slower performance due to a decline in capex. Procurement and maintenance projects for information terminals in the IT solutions field delivered robust results, while the data center and building electrical facility projects within the social system-related area also performed steadily. In addition, the company reported a decline of 3.7% y/y in orders received to JPY171.4bn on account of decline in outdoor communication equipment orders and lack of large-scale electrical equipment construction projects.

Operating income rose 7.6% y/y, reaching JPY7.6bn, with margins expanding by 30bp to 5.9%, thanks to decent revenue growth. Net income rose by 26.5% y/y JPY5.8bn, facilitated by a rise in non-operating income and investment securities gains, with EPS of JPY49.2, reflecting a 28.6% y/y rise. The company reported net assets of JPY377.9bn and equity-to-asset ratio expanded by 410bp to 73.4%

Looking ahead for FY 26, the company anticipates a 0.9% y/y growth in net sales, reaching JPY620.0bn, a decline of 2.2% y/y in operating profit to JPY45.0bn, and an increase of 3.1% y/y in net profit, reaching JPY31.0bn, with EPS of JPY263.4. In addition, orders are expected to grow at 1.7% y/y to JPY650.0bn.

Strategic move into Indonesia

On September 24, 2025, Nippon COMSYS, the largest segment of COMSYS Holdings Corporation, has announced the opening of a new representative office in Jakarta, Indonesia on October 1, 2025. Through this expansion, the company aims to accelerate business development and develop a business framework designed for agile customer response in the Indonesian market. In addition, Nippon COMSYS seeks to widen its communication infrastructure, ICT solutions, social systems businesses, and improve international competitiveness through local partnership, aiming to capture long-term growth opportunities in the dynamic Indonesian market.

Strong FCF growth

COMSYS Holdings posted a revenue CAGR of 1.4% over FY 22-25, reaching JPY615.0bn, driven by robust telecom infrastructure demand, large scale IT solution projects, and increased power and social system construction. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 1.8% over the same period, reaching JPY45.3bn, with margin expanding slightly from 7.3% to 7.4% over the same period. Net income increased at a CAGR of 1.0% to JPY30.1bn.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 22-25, reaching JPY5.2bn from minus JPY10.7bn, supported by rise cash inflow from operations, increasing from JPY5.2bn to JPY16.6bn. This led to a rise in cash and cash equivalents, growing from JPY35.1bn to JPY38.8bn. In addition, total debt declined from JPY32.3bn to JPY3.0bn, resulting in an improvement in gearing ratio, declining from 9.4% in FY 22 to 0.8% in FY 25.

In comparison, Mirait One Corporation, a local peer, reported a higher revenue CAGR of 7.2% to reach JPY579.0bn over FY 22-25, although EBIT declined at a CAGR of minus 5.2% to JPY28.0bn and its margins dropped from 7.0% to 4.8%. Net income declined at minus 12.0% CAGR, reaching JPY17.2bn.

Optimistic valuation trend

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered decent returns of approximately 20.4%. In comparison, Mirait One Corporation’s stock delivered higher returns of 35.1% over the same period. In addition, the company declared dividend of JPY115.0 in FY 25, with a rate of return of 3.6%. Analysts estimate a dividend yield of 3.5% over the coming years.

COMSYS Holdings is currently trading at a P/E of 13.2x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of JPY277.0, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 14.5x but higher than that of Mirait One Corporation’s P/E of 11.9x. In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 8.1x, based on the FY 26 estimated EBIT of JPY47.4bn, which is slightly higher than its 3-year historical average of 8.2x and Mirait One Corporation (7.9x).

COMSYS Holdings is monitored by four analysts, with two having ‘Buy’ ratings and two having ‘Hold’ ratings, with an average target price of JPY3,896.0, implying 6.5% upside potential over the current market price.

These views are supported by an anticipated revenue CAGR of 3.0% over FY 25-28, reaching JPY672.4bn in FY 28. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 4.1% to JPY51.9bn, with margin of 7.7%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% to JPY34.9bn. In comparison, for Mirait One Corporation, analysts estimate a higher EBIT CAGR of 6.7% and a greater net profit CAGR of 6.9% over FY 25-28.

Overall, COMSYS Holdings has delivered consistent operational and financial stability, underpinned by resilient growth in key business segments and a disciplined focus on strengthening its balance sheet. Management’s proactive approach to international expansion, particularly in Southeast Asia, signals a robust strategic outlook. With increasing efficiency, improved free cash flow, and supportive industry fundamentals, the company is well positioned for sustained growth and continued value creation.

However, the company may face significant risks from intense industry competition and rising compliance costs, especially regarding data security regulations, which could pressure margins and operational flexibility. In addition, the company’s high dependence on a few major clients may strain stability if market conditions deteriorate or major contracts are lost.