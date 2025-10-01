Conagra Brands reported adjusted EPS down 26.4% to $0.39 for Q1 2025-26, with adjusted operating margin down 2.4 points to 11.8% on revenue down 5.8% to $2.63bn. NB: cp +3.2%.



Excluding a negative scope effect of -5.1%, the food group's organic sales declined by 0.6%, with a positive price/mix effect of +0.6% more than offset by a 1.2% contraction in volumes.



Although the operating environment remains volatile with persistent inflationary pressures and cautious consumers, we remain focused on disciplined execution and balanced capital allocation, CEO Sean Connolly said.



Conagra confirmed its target ranges for the current fiscal year, ranging from $1.70 to $1.85 for adjusted EPS, approximately 11% to 11.5% for adjusted operating margin, and -1% to +1% for organic sales growth.