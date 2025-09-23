The American stock market has an uncanny ability to project confidence at precisely the moment it should hesitate. On Tuesday morning, after three straight sessions of record closes, U.S. equity futures barely stirred. The quiet, however, was not born of calm. I felt it more as the hush that descends when traders lean in, waiting for the Federal Reserve's chair to speak. Jerome Powell, the man who has become Wall Street's reluctant oracle, is set to offer remarks that could determine the pace, and plausibility, of the rally that technology stocks have willed into existence.
The rally itself has been remarkable, both in its speed and its disregard for the hazards arrayed around it. Nvidia's surge, crowned with a tie-up promising to funnel $100 billion into the hardware demands of artificial intelligence, captures the fervor. The company's ascent, alongside the gains of its Silicon Valley peers, has lifted the S&P 500 more than three percent in September, a month that traders usually associate with seasonal weakness.
What investors crave is not so much clarity as probability. Powell's words will be parsed not for what they say, but for what they imply about interest rates over the coming year. The fissure inside the Fed is plain enough. Some policymakers, emboldened by the progress on inflation, argue for cautious rate cuts that would preserve credibility without choking growth. Others, like newly appointed Governor Stephen Miran, warn that hesitation itself constitutes a risk, and that clinging to tight monetary policy could smother the labor market just as it is regaining equilibrium. To me, the duality reflects a deeper truth: the Fed is attempting to steer an economy still disoriented by the inflationary shocks of 2022, and now further complicated by new tariffs and policy unpredictability.
That unpredictability extends beyond economics. President Donald Trump's return to the political stage has injected a different kind of volatility: one that traders cannot hedge with options. His comments linking childhood vaccines and pain medication to autism, however baseless, rattled shares of Kenvue, the Tylenol manufacturer spun off from Johnson & Johnson. The stock plunged Monday, only to rebound the following morning. Corporate valuations remain vulnerable to political rhetoric, no matter how unmoored from science.
At the same time, Lam Research's downgrade underscored analysts concerns about stretched valuations in the tech sector. The market rewards megacap stories of technological transformation while punishing almost everything else. Concentrated gains in a handful of companies make indices appear robust even as breadth thins. The broader market's resilience in September, though impressive, conceals an imbalance: exuberance in artificial intelligence has created a cushion, but it is a cushion prone to deflation. If tariffs persist, if labor markets weaken, or if policymakers misjudge the moment, the correction could be as swift as the rally has been.
Powell is unlikely to resolve the contradiction. Central bankers rarely aim for clarity: their power lies in the preservation of optionality. He may emphasize vigilance, patience, or the need to "stay the course." Traders will respond by recalibrating futures markets in increments of basis points, while headlines proclaim either hawkishness or dovishness depending on the spin.
Beyond Wall Street, the global picture offered its own mixed signals. In Asia-Pacific, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia traded higher, while Hong Kong slumped 1.2% as a destructive cyclone approached the city. India's markets were lower, caught between a rising rupee and stalled customs talks with Washington. In Europe, meanwhile, the session remains bullish.
Today's economic highlights:
- Dollar index: 97,370
- Gold: $3,777
- Crude Oil (BRENT): $67.25 (WTI) $63.10
- United States 10 years: 4.13%
- BITCOIN: $113,030
In corporate news:
- Sempra is selling a 45% stake in Sempra Infrastructure Partners to affiliates of KKR for $10 billion, while also approving a $14 billion expansion of its Port Arthur LNG project with co-investments from Blackstone, Apollo, and Goldman Sachs.
- Moderna announced positive preliminary results for its 2025-2026 mNEXSPIKE COVID-19 vaccine, showing strong immune responses across age groups against the LP.8.1 variant.
- Royal Caribbean secured shipbuilding slots with Meyer Turku in Finland through 2036, supporting its expansion of the Icon Class cruise ship line.
- Veritone signed a deal to license NCAA Championship audio content from Walt Disney's ESPN, enabling broader monetization of ESPN’s archive for content creators.
- McKesson raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance and long-term growth targets, with shares rising in premarket trading.
- Kratos Defense signed a five-year agreement to manufacture Elroy Air’s Chaparral autonomous cargo drone in the U.S., with production set to begin in 2026.
- IonQ revealed a quantum frequency conversion prototype enabling long-distance quantum computer interconnectivity via existing telecom infrastructure.
- Jacobs Solutions won a five-year contract extension to manage over $3.3 billion in infrastructure projects for the Los Angeles Community College District.
- NRG Energy and LandBridge entered a strategic agreement for a potential data center in Texas backed by 1,100-MW gas power generation, targeting 2029.
- Meta is expanding access to its Llama AI models to key U.S. allies, NATO, and EU institutions, broadening international collaboration.
- Amazon is closing all of its Amazon Fresh grocery stores in the UK, potentially affecting 250 jobs, while shifting focus to Whole Foods and online grocery offerings.
- Quest Diagnostics partnered with Epic to improve lab testing workflows through Project Nova, aiming to enhance provider and patient experience.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its phase 3 trial of iberdomide for multiple myeloma showed a statistically significant improvement in disease response.
- The European Union will investigate Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Booking for potentially failing to prevent online financial scams.
- Exxon Mobil approved its seventh offshore project in Guyana, the $6.8 billion Hammerhead FPSO, targeting 2029 production with joint venture partners Hess and CNOOC.
- Accenture plans to open a new campus in Andhra Pradesh, India, creating up to 12,000 jobs, as part of a government-backed employment initiative.
- AutoZone reported higher Q4 sales and earnings, though both missed analyst expectations, with shares falling premarket.
- Eli Lilly sold Imclone Systems to Celltrion for $330 million, enabling tariff-free access for U.S. sales from upgraded facilities.
- Altria and KT&G signed a non-binding agreement to collaborate globally on nicotine pouch and wellness product initiatives.
- Nvidia's planned $100 billion investment in OpenAI has triggered antitrust concerns due to potential preferential treatment and market concentration risks.
- Amazon is facing trial over FTC claims it misled Prime subscribers into enrolling and made cancellation overly complex.
- Johnson & Johnson will halt sales of its Linx acid reflux device outside the U.S. due to commercial, not safety, reasons.
- Advanced Drainage Systems is acquiring Norma Group’s water management business for $1 billion to expand in the landscape irrigation market.
- Walt Disney has reinstated "Jimmy Kimmel Live" after a suspension due to controversial comments about Charlie Kirk.
- Boeing secures deals with Uzbekistan Airways for up to 22 Dreamliners worth over $8 billion.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Americold Realty Trust, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 17 to USD 15.
- Antero Resources Corporation: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 37 to USD 39.
- Coreweave, Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 170.
- Cyberark Software Ltd.: Citizens downgrades to market perform from market outperform.
- Johnson & Johnson: Guggenheim upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 167 to USD 206.
- Lam Research Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 225 to USD 195.
- Omnicom Group., Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 78 to USD 91.
- Onto Innovation Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 170.
- United Rentals, Inc.: Bernstein upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 885 to USD 1128.
- Vistra Corp.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 241 to USD 230.
- Ciena Corporation: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 152.
- Echostar Corporation: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 67 to USD 85.
- Hubspot, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 910 to USD 610.
- Kenvue Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 23 to USD 18.
- Oracle Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 246 to USD 320.
- Reddit, Inc.: Cannonball Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 244 to USD 303.
- Welltower Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 200.