11.10.2019 / 15:08

congatec re-focuses IPO efforts to 2020

Deggendorf, Germany, 11 October 2019 - congatec Holding AG, a leading supplier of high-performance embedded computing products enabling functionality in the fast-growing IoT space, has decided today together with its existing shareholders to re-focus the IPO efforts to 2020 due to the current difficult market environment.

Jason Carlson, CEO of congatec: "We have received very strong engagement and positive feedback from international institutional investors, but against the current market backdrop, congatec has taken the decision to shift our IPO objective into 2020. We will continue to focus on executing our growth strategy and consolidating our leadership in the fast-growing computer on module space and re-visit the IPO when markets are more conducive."

The company will monitor the capital market environment in order to resume the IPO.

About congatec

congatec is a rapidly growing technology company focusing on embedded computing products. The high-performance computer modules are used in a wide range of applications and devices in industrial automation, medical technology, transportation, telecommunications and many other verticals. congatec is the global market leader in the computer-on-modules segment with an excellent customer base from start-ups to international blue-chip companies. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Deggendorf, Germany, the company reached sales of USD 133 million in 2018.

