The House of Representatives cleared a key step on Tuesday by narrowly approving - by 215 votes to 209 - a procedural motion for the SPEED Act. The bill, backed by OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft and several industry players, aims to streamline and accelerate federal permitting for large-scale technology projects, notably artificial intelligence data centers and semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure. The text would shorten timelines tied to environmental reviews required under NEPA and limit to 150 days the period during which a permitting decision can be challenged.

The proposal has bipartisan support, with Republican and Democratic signatories, but it is also causing tensions. An amendment from Democrat Jared Golden seeking to restrict the president's revocation of energy permits is dividing the majority. The Freedom Caucus, the ultraconservative wing of the Republican Party, is threatening to block the text if the amendment is retained, underscoring the narrow Republican majority in the House. Amongst Democrats, some lawmakers are calling to go further to speed up clean-energy projects slowed under the Trump administration.

The SPEED Act is strongly backed by industry, which denounces the current slowness of authorization processes. The Data Center Coalition cites the potential for hundreds of billions of dollars in investment if rules were eased. Micron, a key semiconductor player, also welcomes a reform that would accelerate the rollout of investments planned under the CHIPS Act. In the Senate, no equivalent version of the text has yet been introduced, but discussions are underway to reach a bipartisan compromise, a necessary condition to clear the 60-vote threshold.