ConocoPhillips reported adjusted net income of $1.8bn for Q2 2025, down 22% y-o-y. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.42, compared with $1.98 a year earlier. Net income was $2bn, or $1.56 per share, compared with $2.3bn in Q2 2024.



This decline was mainly due to a 19% drop in average realized prices to $45.77 per boe (barrel of oil equivalent), despite a 3% increase in production to 2.391 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, driven by the integration of Marathon Oil.



Adjusted operating cash flow amounted to $4.7bn, including $3.5bn in operating cash flow. The group distributed $2.2bn to shareholders, including $1bn in ordinary dividends and $1.2bn through share buybacks. The quarterly dividend remains at $0.78 per share.



CEO Ryan Lance welcomed the completion of the Marathon Oil integration, which is expected to generate more than $1bn in recurring synergies by the end of 2025.



The company is also targeting more than $1bn in cost reductions and margin improvements on an annualized basis by the end of 2026. Annual production guidance is confirmed at between 2.35 and 2.37 million boe/d (barrel of oil equivalent per day).



The stock is up just under 2% in pre-market trading in New York following the announcement.