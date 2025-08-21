ConocoPhillips posted softer second-quarter earnings as crude prices weighed on results, but management doubled down on its full-year production outlook and lifted its asset sale target - signaling confidence in the face of a volatile market backdrop.

Net income slipped to $2 billion in Q2 2025, while adjusted EBITDA contracted under the pressure of weaker oil prices. Still, the Houston-based group reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share and $4.7 billion in operating cash flow, underscoring the resilience of its business model.

The quarter also marked the final integration of Marathon Oil. The acquisition is already delivering more than expected, with resource estimates in the Permian doubling and targeted annual cost savings raised above $2 billion. Management meanwhile increased its asset disposal program from $2 billion to $5 billion, reflecting confidence in its ability to optimize the portfolio.

Investor caution persists

Despite these strategic advances, investor sentiment remains hesitant. Shares are down 4.3% year-to-date and 13.6% over the past year, though they have rebounded 5.8% in the last three months. The disconnect between solid fundamentals and stock performance reflects continued skepticism over commodity price volatility.

Even so, analysts remain strongly supportive: among 26 covering the name, 15 rate it "buy" and 7 "outperform", for an average target price of $137.9, 45.3% above the last close. The high target is $160, 68.6% above, and the low is $96, only 1.2% higher. In our universe, the analyst consensus sits in the 1st decile, confirming that ConocoPhillips enjoys one of the strongest levels of support across the sector.

Resilient fundamentals, but upside still tied to oil price momentum

Our own framework places the stock in the 4th decile for both investor and trading scores — solid but not top-tier. This suggests a neutral short-term stance, capped by macro uncertainty, but with limited downside risk.

Technically, the stock remains in a long downtrend since mid-2022, marked by successive lower highs. The recent stabilization around $90 and rebound toward $95 mirror the company’s steady guidance, but have yet to break the downward resistance line. The chart thus reflects the broader story: resilient operations, but valuation upside still hostage to oil price dynamics.

Outlook: LNG, Alaska and 2026 inflection

Looking ahead, ConocoPhillips’ expanded LNG and Alaska portfolio, combined with its Marathon synergies, underpin a constructive medium-term outlook. The key test will be management’s ability to deliver the cash flow inflection projected for 2026 and beyond.

Barring a renewed cut to EPS forecasts or margin erosion, the balance of evidence continues to tilt toward confirmation of ConocoPhillips’ long-term trajectory rather than its reversal.