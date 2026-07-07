Constance d'Avout joins Audacia as a partner

Audacia announces the hiring of Constance d'Avout as a partner within the Growth Capital team, in charge of the Defense ecosystem, to strengthen the rollout of the asset manager's investment activities in strategic sectors.

Constance d'Avout is joining the investment team to reinforce the rollout of its activities in strategic sectors, with particular responsibility for Straton, Audacia's fund dedicated to financing SMEs in the Defense Industrial and Technological Base (BITD).



Since 2020, she had served as a principal, then as a director, and finally as a senior director at Wendel, where she led equity investments ranging from €300m to €600m, notably in industry, education, business services, and sustainability, for which she held direct sector responsibility.



Leading a six-person investment team, she notably ran the Globeducate transaction (a €600m ticket), Constantia Flexibles (exit management, EBITDA of around €300m, exit enterprise value above €2bn), as well as the restructuring of Tsebo.