Bank of America downgrades Constellation Brands shares from 'neutral' to 'underperform', reducing its target price for them from $182 to $150, based on a multiple of 11.5x its EPS for 2026e (down from 13x).



The broker sees risks "rising for next year and beyond," notably pointing to Hispanic demographics—a key customer base for the group that operates the Corona beer brand—which remain under pressure in the US.



"We believe the consensus has become complacent and that the argument that 'the valuation is cheap' is unjustified," BofA adds in its note on the US alcoholic beverage group.