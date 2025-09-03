While maintaining its "buy" recommendation on Constellation Brands shares, Jefferies has lowered its target price for them from $205 to $179, acknowledging that it was wrong to think that trends would stabilize for the alcoholic beverage group.



The challenges facing Hispanic consumption are not new, but their scale is surprising. The outlook for beer has deteriorated, leading to a 10% reduction in EPS targets for fiscal 2026, the broker points out.



A turnaround in 2026 is unlikely, but the bar is low going forward (easier basis for comparison, cheap multiple of 12.5), Jefferies nevertheless believes, thinking that a P/E multiple of 14x 'is not demanding'.