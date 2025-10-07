Constellation Brands has reported Q2 2025-26 EPS that is down 16% to $3.63 on a comparable basis, albeit above consensus, while adjusted operating profit fell 18% to $893m.



On a comparable basis, the alcoholic beverage group's revenue declined 15% to $2.48bn (-8% organically), including a 7% decline in beer sales, reflecting socio-economic headwinds affecting household demand.



In this context, we are pleased to continue to lead the US beer industry in terms of dollar market share gains and to outperform the US wine industry, CEO Bill Newlands said.



For the current fiscal year, Constellation Brands confirms its recently updated forecasts of comparable EPS between $11.30 and $11.60, operating cash flow of $2.5bn to $2.6bn, and free cash flow of $1.3bn to $1.4bn.