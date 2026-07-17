Constellation Energy: controllable power becomes a scarce asset
The artificial intelligence revolution is usually measured in processors, computing capacity and billions of dollars of data center investment. Yet it's also being decided in power plant control rooms. Digital infrastructure does not run on promises of future output: it demands massive, continuous and predictable supply. In a US power system facing grid congestion, slow interconnections and a shortage of new dispatchable capacity, that constraint is restoring considerable value to assets already in operation.
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Surperformance is Buy on CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION since 2026-06-29
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Constellation Energy Corporation is specialized in clean, zero-carbon energy production and distribution. The company provides nuclear, hydroelectric, wind and solar power solutions to institutions, community aggregations, and public businesses.
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