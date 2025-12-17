Constellation Energy has received authorization from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend the operating licenses for its Clinton and Dresden nuclear plants in Illinois by 20 years. The company plans to invest over $370m to ensure the long-term modernization and reliability of these facilities. The Clinton plant is now licensed to operate until 2047, while Dresden's two reactors can remain in service until 2049 and 2051.

The decision comes amid renewed interest in nuclear energy in the US, driven by rising electricity demand linked to artificial intelligence, data centers, and the electrification of transportation and industry. President Donald Trump recently signed orders aimed at easing regulation and accelerating licensing procedures in the sector. Constellation Energy says the extensions will preserve more than 2,200 jobs and generate $8.1bn in tax revenues for local communities.

In June, the company had already formed a partnership with Meta to keep one of its reactors operating for an additional two decades. The project marked the first agreement of its kind between a major technology company and a nuclear power plant in the US, underscoring the evolving role of nuclear power in the national energy landscape.