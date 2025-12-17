Constellation Energy has received authorization from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend by 20 years the operating licenses of its Clinton and Dresden nuclear plants, located in the state of Illinois. The company plans to invest over $370m to ensure the modernization and long-term reliability of these facilities. The Clinton plant is now authorized to operate until 2047, while the two Dresden reactors can remain in service until 2049 and 2051.

This decision comes amid renewed interest in nuclear energy in the US, driven by rising electricity demand linked to artificial intelligence, data centers, and the electrification of transport and industry. President Donald Trump recently signed orders aimed at easing regulation and speeding up licensing processes in the sector. Constellation Energy notes that these extensions will preserve more than 2,200 jobs and generate $8.1bn in tax revenue for local communities.

In June, the company had already entered into a partnership with Meta to ensure one of its reactors remains in operation for an additional two decades. The project marked the first agreement of its kind between a major technology company and a nuclear plant in the US, underscoring the evolving role of nuclear energy in the national energy landscape.