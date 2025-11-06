Automotive supplier Continental confirmed its annual forecasts on Thursday after reporting solid Q3 results, although the German group lamented a "difficult" market environment, which it attributed to the current climate of economic uncertainty.



The Hanover-based group, which is currently refocusing on its tire business, as illustrated by its recent split from Aumovio, posted EBIT of €565m for Q3, down 14.9% y-o-y.



Quarterly revenue fell 0.9% to €5bn, resulting in an operating margin of 11.4%.



However, these announcements come as no real surprise, as Conti had unveiled preliminary figures last month that exceeded consensus estimates and were liked by the stockmarket.



However, in its press release, the manufacturer states that it suffered a net loss of €756m over quarter due to provisions (no impact on its cash flow) related to its separation from Aumovio and the planned sale of its OESL division, which produces hoses and belts, among other things, two items that affected the income statement to the tune of €1.1bn.



Nevertheless, it confirmed its target for 2025 of total revenue of between €19.5bn and €21bn, with an adjusted operating margin (EBIT) of 10% to 11%.



Adjusted cash flow is expected between €600m and €1bn.



After floating Aumovio, its division covering braking systems, electronic displays, sensors, and embedded systems, on the stockmarket, the group plans to complete the sale of ContiTech, its subsidiary specializing in the production of components and systems for industry, in the course of next year in order to complete its strategic refocusing on tires.



Following these announcements, Continental's share price rose by around 1% on Thursday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, bringing its YTD gains to over 35%.