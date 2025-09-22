Oddo BHF maintains its 'Neutral' rating on Continental shares, with a target price reduced from €79 to €63; the broker now cites limited upside potential of around 13%.



It says that the adjustment stems from the effective spin-off of the automotive business (Aumovio) and a revised SOTP, with the discount applied falling to 5% (vs. 10%) thanks to the "successful execution of the spin-off."



The broker considers the stock less attractive than Michelin, citing (upside) potential that is now limited, while prefering its competitor given its better earnings momentum in 2026 and a stronger balance sheet.



The note also indicates caution in the near term, with a weaker Q3/H2 expected, xith Q3 tire margins close to Q2, and 2026 assumptions around 4% below the consensus.