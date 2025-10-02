UBS reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €80, while announcing its forecasts for Q3.



The tone set for the third quarter in the tyre sector was slightly more reassuring than at the beginning of September. Free cash flow forecasts have been confirmed and the sale of Contitech is well underway, UBS said today.



Management is confident. "We continue to deliver solid results across all sectors," CFO Olaf Schick commented. CEO Nikolai Setzer highlighted the positive momentum in the Automotive division.



Continental confirmed its outlook for the year, targeting improved performance in H2 in the Tyres and ContiTech divisions.