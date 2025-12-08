Sensorion has announced that the Data Monitoring Committee has endorsed the continuation of the phase 1/2 Audiogene clinical trial for SENS-501, its gene therapy program targeting a specific form of congenital deafness.

The Audiogene study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of intracochlear injection of SENS-501 for the treatment of hearing loss mediated by the OTOF gene in children aged between 6 and 31 months at the time of gene therapy treatment.

Following the review of data from the first part of the trial, the committee raised no safety concerns based on the data collected to date, confirming both the good safety profile and tolerability of SENS-501 and the surgical procedure involved.

The biotechnology company will review six-month efficacy data and plans to communicate results during the first quarter of 2026, once the dataset has reached a sufficient level of maturity.