Vallourec has announced that it has won a new order from Petrobras for Submagnético Free Flow, its OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) solution designed to prevent inorganic scaling in production columns.



This new order signed with the Brazilian oil and gas group covers the production and installation of more than 30 units, which will be delivered and installed in Brazil's offshore pre-salt fields.



Submagnético Free Flow is an innovative technology that applies a magnetic field to the extracted fluid, thereby reducing the formation of inorganic scale on the production column. It is expected to generate significant savings for operators.



Co-developed with Petrobras, this technology has successfully passed all qualification tests, including vibration, shock, and pressure tests, as well as API and ISO tests relating to connections.