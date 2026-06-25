A cooler-than-feared inflation report gave markets the excuse they needed to rally, while stronger-than-expected consumer spending suggested the economy still has momentum. Micron's blowout results added fuel to the rebound, reminding investors that the AI boom still depends heavily on memory chips. Lower oil prices and falling bond yields helped the mood, while mixed corporate news showed that the rally was powerful but still selective.

The most important number for markets today was in the Commerce Department's inflation report. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 0.4% in May, a little cooler than the 0.5% economists had expected. From a year earlier, it was up 4.1%, exactly in line with forecasts. Core PCE, which strips out food and energy and is watched closely by the Federal Reserve, rose 0.3% on the month and 3.4% from a year earlier.

Inflation is still running well above the central bank's target, but for investors, "not worse than feared" is often enough to improve the mood. The report gives the Fed a little more room to sound less aggressive, or at least less eager to raise borrowing costs again.

The more surprising part of the data was personal spending, which rose 0.7% in May. Economists had expected a 0.6% increase. That is a stronger-than-expected reading and it signals that households are still spending despite higher prices and higher rates.

For the Fed, this readings shows that Inflation is still too high, but the economy is proving resilient. Raise rates too much, and the central bank risks putting more pressure on households and companies. Do too little, and inflation can become harder to control.

Markets liked the data. U.S. stock-index futures extended their gains after the report. At 8:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 0.3%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.9%. Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 2.3%. The tech-heavy index was getting extra help from a very different corner of the market: memory chips.

Micron's results, released Wednesday evening, gave investors a reminder that artificial intelligence is not just about the flashiest processors. The AI boom also needs memory chips, and lots of them. That once less-glamorous part of the semiconductor world has become a bottleneck. In AI, the boring parts have a way of becoming expensive.

Micron reported a huge jump in quarterly net profit, to $28.4 billion from $1.9 billion a year earlier. The figure helped revive confidence in an AI trade that had taken some damage in recent sessions. The Nasdaq 100 had fallen 0.4% on Wednesday, its third straight decline. But that was before Micron gave investors something new to work with.

The reaction quickly spread across Asia. Samsung Electronics rose 5%, while SK Hynix surged 12%. SK Hynix is also reportedly considering a U.S. listing as soon as this summer, which would be one way of saying: the window is open, and management has noticed.

Elsewhere, crude prices have fallen back to levels seen before the latest conflict fears involving Iran, which should ease pressure on consumers, improve the outlook for travel and discretionary spending, and give the Fed more flexibility.

The bond market responded accordingly. As oil retreated, bond prices rose and yields fell. Investors are not just cheering lower gasoline and jet-fuel costs. They are also betting that lower energy prices reduce the need for the Fed to stay hawkish.

Corporate news outside of semiconductors was mixed. Anthropic accused Alibaba of a major effort to access and distill Claude's capabilities, while Volkswagen also moved to simplify its portfolio, agreeing to sell a majority stake in Everllence to Bain Capital for about $8.4 billion as it looks to raise cash and sharpen its focus. In Europe, Rheinmetall's sharp fall showed that defense stocks, despite their recent strength, remain vulnerable to contract-specific disappointment. Travel and consumption-linked names benefited from cheaper oil.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: Full Time Employment Change, Unemployment Rate, and Employment Change in Australia; GfK Consumer Confidence in Germany and Consumer Confidence in France; in the United Kingdom, CBI Distributive Trades; in the United States, Initial Jobless Claims, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Durable Goods Orders, PCE Price Index, GDP Growth Rate, Personal Spending, Personal Income, and speeches by Fed Williams and Fed Goolsbee. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 101.495

: 101.495 Gold : $3,979

: $3,979 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $73.18 ( WTI ) $69.71

: $73.18 ( ) $69.71 United States 10 years : 4.41%

: 4.41% BITCOIN: 61,165

In corporate news:

Apple removes Russian apps from its App Store following Kremlin pressure.

Amazon to invest an additional 13 billion dollars in India by 2030.

IBM unveils technology for chips smaller than 1 nanometer in its AI computing push.

Micron has raised its guidance following a strong Q3, driven by AI demand. The share price rose 16% in after-hours trading.

Major US banks (JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, etc.) have increased their dividends and share buybacks after passing the Fed's latest stress tests.

OpenAI has unveiled its first AI chip, developed in collaboration with Broadcom, to optimise the performance of ChatGPT and its other models.

Qualcomm forecasts $15 billion in sales of data centre chips by 2029. Furthermore, the group is expanding its partnership with Hugging Face for hybrid inference in data centres.

Hertz plummets by 41% following a profit warning.

Exxon and Chevron are the subject of a US federal investigation into soaring petrol prices, according to Trump.

RTX has secured a $398.7 million contract with the US Air Force.

The CEOs of Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Honeywell are meeting Trump at the White House to discuss arms production.

Anthropic claims that Alibaba illegally accessed its AI models.

Samsung Electronics denies rumours of a 90,000 billion won (approximately 51 billion euros) share buyback plan.

SK Hynix soars following strong results from its competitor Micron.

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