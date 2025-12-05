The Cooper Companies announced on Thursday the launch of a formal strategic review aimed at identifying long-term value-creation levers for its shareholders. This initiative, arising amid growing activist investor pressure, was welcomed by the market, with the stock rising 8% during trading. The group aims to strengthen its competitiveness in its key markets, improve its operational efficiency, and optimize capital allocation.

The company, specializing in contact lenses through CooperVision and women's health products through CooperSurgical, has been targeted for several months by funds JANA Partners and Browning West. They are calling for governance reform and a more ambitious strategic direction. JANA Partners, which recently took a stake, welcomed the announcement as "an important first step to unlock Cooper's value potential."

Meanwhile, Cooper also issued encouraging guidance for FY 2026, estimatting EPS of between $4.45 and $4.60, above market expectations. Revenue is expected between $4.30bn and $4.34bn. The group also anticipates $50m in annual savings following a major restructuring completed in Q4, and announced that Colleen Jay will become chair of the board in January 2026.