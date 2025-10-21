Copper contract prices rose 0.9% on the London Metal Exchange on Monday, reaching $10,700.50 per ton, in the wake of better-than-expected Chinese industrial data. China's industrial production rose 6.5% year-on-year in September, compared with expectations of 5%, fueling optimism about demand for base metals. This momentum comes as copper remains close to its 16-month high of $11,000 per ton reached in early October.

The market is also benefiting from the halo effect of LME Week, the metal industry's major annual event, where discussions highlighted the tensions ahead for copper supply. Operators remain attentive to signals from China, particularly via the Central Committee plenary meeting in Beijing, which is expected to set the direction for the next five-year plan. At the same time, trade tensions between Washington and Beijing continue, with talks between senior US and Chinese officials scheduled this week in Malaysia.

All base metals traded in positive territory, aprtbfrom aluminum. Zinc jumped 1.5% to $2,976, buoyed by a sharp decline in inventories and an unprecedented premium on the cash contract. Lead (+1%), nickel (+0.8%) and tin (+0.8%) also rose, while aluminum fell slightly by 0.1% to $2,773 per ton. These movements reflect renewed interest in the sector, supported by improved economic prospects and signs of tight supply.