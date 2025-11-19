Copper prices continued to fall on Tuesday, recording a third consecutive session of declines on the London Metal Exchange amid widespread caution in the markets. The benchmark three-month contract fell 0.8% to $10,690 per tonne, after hitting a low of $10,660.50, its lowest level since November 5. This decline comes amid a climate of nervousness, fueled by doubts about the valuation of big tech stocks and fewer expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.

Copper, a strategic metal for the electronics and energy transition sectors, is now down 4.5% from its historic high on October 29. While some players see this as a simple technical adjustment, the correction comes as Freeport-McMoRan announced the gradual resumption of large-scale production at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia, from Q2 2026. On the spot market, the $39 discount to the three-month contract indicates that there is no immediate pressure on supply.

Demand remains moderate in China, the world's largest consumer, as evidenced by the Yangshan premium, which has fallen to $32, its lowest level since July. The environment remains marked by uncertainties related to US monetary policy, reinforced by the postponement of the monthly employment report due to the government shutdown.