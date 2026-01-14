Copper prices hit a record of $13,407 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange on Wednesday, before easing back to around $13,240. The surge has been fuelled by a strong influx of speculative capital, amid monetary concerns and a growing search for tangible assets. Over the past year, the red metal has risen an impressive 44%, supported by strains on global supply, disruptions at several mines and logistical flows being diverted to the US in anticipation of possible tariff increases.



Despite the market enthusiasm, some analysts are warning of a potential disconnect between prices and real demand. Signs of weakness are emerging, notably in Chinese imports, suggesting that high prices may already be curbing industrial consumption. In China, the most-active contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also hit a record at 105,650 yuan a tonne, before settling at 104,120 yuan (about $14,932), up 0.9%.