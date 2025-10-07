Copper prices fell slightly on Monday, erasing some of their recent gains after reaching $10,800 per ton, a high not seen since May 2023. The benchmark contract ended down 0.7% at $10,636, amid a strengthening US dollar. This consolidation prompted many investors to take profits, overshadowing concerns about ongoing supply disruptions at several major mines.

The recent surge in prices can be partly explained by low activity on Chinese markets during Golden Week, which reduced trading volumes and accentuated upward movements. However, the strength of the greenback has made dollar-denominated commodities less attractive to foreign buyers, prompting some traders to liquidate their long positions. Despite this technical pullback, production disruptions in Indonesia, the DRC and Chile continue to weigh on the supply outlook.

According to Goldman Sachs, the copper market remains slightly oversupplied in the short term, and a ceiling of around $11,000 is expected to limit gains until 2026, despite the decline in global refined copper production. In other industrial metal markets, aluminum rose 0.2% to $2,715 per ton, while lead fell 0.5% to $2,009. Zinc, tin and nickel also ended lower, affected by factors specific to each segment.